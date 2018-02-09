8 February 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: 29 Ethiopians Arrested in Nairobi for Being in the Country Illegally

By Hilary Kimuyu

Police in Nairobi on Wednesday night arrested 29 Ethiopian nationals for being in the country illegally.

The suspects were arrested in Ruaraka after a tip off from members of the public.

According to Kasarani OCS Robinson Mboloi the illegal immigrants were found being ferried in a lorry. The driver of the lorry was also arrested.

Mr Mboloi added that the Ethiopians were to temporarily reside in Nairobi before leaving for South Africa where they planned to seek employment.

Police have launched investigations to establish the movement of the aliens.

"They are under interrogation as we seek to establish their more about their movements. They don't have documents to warrant being in Kenya," said Mboloi.

It is not clear when they left the Moyale border and how they managed to evade many roadblocks along the way.

The incident is the latest in a series to be busted by police.

