8 February 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi County to Acquire 25 Garbage Compacting Wagons

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nairobi County is in the process of acquiring 25 new garbage compacting wagons in a bid to deal with waste management.

According to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the 25 trucks will be deployed in all the 17 constituencies.

He said the trucks which will be assembled locally with the help of foreign experts will help in cleaning the city.

"We have involved foreign experts in acquisition of these new trucks. We are still in negotiations," said Sonko.

This comes barely a few weeks after the governor launched garbage containers in Nairobi CBD, estates and at ward level.

He said youth groups will be in charge of the garbage collection at the estate levels.

"As we continue ensuring that we have a clean city, we are at the same time providing employment to our youth," said Sonko.

He said the next big project would be the launching of waste recycling plant at the Dandora dumpsite which is in discussion.

"Soon we will have a state-of -the art garbage recycling plant at Dandora. The issue of waste management would be resolved," said Sonko.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

