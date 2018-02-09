8 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Fresh Attacks Reported in Benue Communities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
By Samuel Ogundipe

Armed persons on Thursday night attacked villages around Anyiin, a major town in Logo Local Government Area, LGA, that serves as a base for special forces and has one of the biggest IDP camps.

Residents in Anyiin reported heavy gunshots from attacks in nearby villages Thursday night.

At least five persons were in critical condition from gunshot wounds in the attacks by suspected herdsmen, according to residents accounts to PREMIUM TIMES.

Four residents informed PREMIUM TIMES in separate exchanges that residents in Anyiin are panicked and are on the run.

Residents said Nigerian soldiers who were alerted about the attacks brought five villagers who were critically wounded to the hospital in Anyiin.

"They're at NKST Hospital now in Anyiin," Terkura Suswam, a politician and founder of Ashi Polytechnic in Anyiin, told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone.

One of the villages is Tsukwa, which was amongst those attacked on January 1. The village recorded up to 10 casualties in that attack, according to residents who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES two weeks ago.

Tsukwa is about a mile from Anyiin, which has a police special forces unit and one of the biggest camps for the internally displaced persons in Benue State.

The commander of the special forces, Ibrahim Ignatius, told PREMIUM TIMES he was not aware of the attack because he is in Makurdi, the state capital.

The Divisional Police Officer of Anyiin Division, Celestine Utim, told PREMIUM TIMES he is trying to find out what is going on.

Another Anyiin resident who confirmed the attack to PREMIUM TIMES was Alijah Auna, the secretary of the IDP camp there.

"Yes, they've been attacking villages around Anyiin this night," Mr. Auna said. "Many people at the camp here have started running away."

"But I am still at the camp," he added.

It was not immediately clear the number of villages that were attacked Thursday night.

Witnesses said the attackers had fled before soldiers arrived at some of the villages.

Scores of villagers were killed in the January 1 attacks in Logo LGA. Survivors have remained largely at various IDP camps in the local government because their villages are still not safe for their return, despite the police's assertions that the areas had been secured.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited Logo LGA last month, Tsukwa, where at least two persons were reportedly short tonight, was the only village that was accessible out of the seven that were attacked on January 1.

Nigeria

Ex-Aviation Minister Dismisses Report on Airport Fund Diversion

A former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, has refuted reports that the sum of N3.9 billion meant for the… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.