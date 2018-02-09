South Africa: How to Become Successful, According to Bonang Matheba

Bonang Matheba is a South African radio personality and TV presenter; she is the face of Revlon in South African and has amassed, over the years, a lot of endorsement deals. What most people might know is that Bonang wasn't born in wealth; she was raised by a single mother in relative poverty.

Bonang gave some foolproof tips that have helped her over the years and might help you too.

You need to find something about yourself that is unique, something that will make you stand out from the crowd

This doesn't just apply to the entertainment industry, whether you a singer or a doctor, a painter or a journalist, you need to find your spark and the simplest way to this is to be unapologetically you. Whatever it is you love to do, do it without care for judgement.

The society always has an idea of how one should be: "don't be too loud," "don't speak that way," "don't do it that way." These pieces of advice, although are intended right, have a way of shifting you to a point where you lose your unique quality.

So, make a conscious effort to be more like you.

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail

In her own words: "planning minimises the effect of life happening to you." What this means is that, if you have a purpose, you focus on that purpose and draft a plan, you'll have a more definite handle on life. You wouldn't be all over the place, flowing with the wind and taking life as you see it.

Be in control of your own self. What do you want to be? What do you want to achieve? What do you want to study?

When you have made a plan, don't just relax, pursue that plan with action. If you want a scholarship then it might mean more study hours. If you want to start your own business then it might entail garnering the skills and resources you'll need.

Never overlook the true value of hard work

Nothing beats work - not talent or skills. You won't get to the level of excellence you need without putting in work.

It is easy to get distracted with social media. The amount people spend on social media when calculated will be frightening.

Get to work. Master your craft. Evolve in what you do and keep growing.

Success is your own responsibility

Do you know someone who feels like the world owes them something? These people feel like the world should hand them things. They blame their parents, siblings, friends or the street dog that barks in the morning, there is always someone to blame.

The thing about being entitled is that it breeds laziness. What else do you bring to the table except for the fact that it should be handed to you?

Bring something to the table. The truth is, if you have a talent, work hard at it by yourself, people would be willing to help you, and this is not because you are entitled to their help but because they see your work and the universe always rewards responsibility.

Like Bonang said,"luck is preparation meeting God halfway."

Believe in your worth

How do you expect to shine if you don't believe in yourself? If you don't think you deserve better things in life then they won't come to you. If you don't think you deserve a promotion, you won't get it. If you don't think you deserve that car, that car will not be yours.

Bonang mentioned The Secret, a book that changed her life. This book explains that you have to write down what you want, and believe that you will get it. Bonang explained how she wished for a car and went to the dealership to test-drive the car, while in the car she felt like she owned it and prayed for it. This made her work harder in getting more jobs, and within eight months, she bought the car.

Believe in yourself and what you do, this is the only way to truly get what you want.