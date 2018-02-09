Kenya: Gor Mahia Looking Ahead in CAF Champions League

Gor Mahia's squad might not look as strong as that of three seasons ago but the current crop of players have a shorter path to qualify for the Caf Champions League group stage thanks to change of the competition's format.

In 2016, Caf announced that both Champions League and Confederation Cup group stages will comprise 16 teams, as opposed to the normal eight, divided into four groups of four.

This means that after the preliminary and first rounds teams can enter the lucrative group stage.

K'Ogalo failed to go past the first round in 2014, 2015 and 2016 bowing out at the hands of Tunisian giants Esperance (8-2 aggregate), AC Leopards of Republic of Congo (2-0) and Madagascan outfit CNaPS Sport 3-1 at the preliminary round respectively.

FIRST ENCOUNTER

Gor face Equatorial Guinea's Leones Vegetarianos on Saturday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos in their preliminary round, first leg encounter.

Should Gor sail through this round they will face the winner between ASAC Concorde of Mauritania and Tunisia's Esperance for a place in the last 16 and at least Sh55 million for reaching this stage.