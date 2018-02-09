Nigeria: Measles - 12-Day Vaccination Commences Tomorrow

Photo: UN Photo/Marie Frechon

UNICEF Vaccinates Children against Measles

A total of 3,998 settlements have been earmarked for the measles vaccination campaign scheduled to hold from February 10 to February 22, the FCT Administration has said.

Ag. Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr. Matthew Ashikeni, who stated this at the flag-off of the campaign at the Chief of Garki palace, said 1,171 vaccination teams would be working in 2,078 posts during the exercise.

He said the goal is to immunise 100 per cent of FCT children aged between nine months and five years and called for support from traditional institutions, religious leaders, development partners, schools, housing estates and the media.

Dr. Ashikeni said WHO, UNICEF and national governments including Nigeria, over 12 years ago, considered and adopted a strategy for a second opportunity to offer the measles vaccination as Nigeria needs to maintain and achieve 95% coverage through routine immunisation and supplementary immunisation campaign.

The Sa-peyi of Garki, Alhaji Usman Nga-Kupi, in his remarks, called on FCT residents to give maximum cooperation and come out en masse for the 12-day exercise.

He called on mothers especially to bring out their children for the measles vaccination.