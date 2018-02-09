Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Former Buyende DPC Muhammad Kirumira surrenders to FSU officers during his arrest at his home on February 1, 2018.

Police prosecutor, Ms Katherine Kusemererwa, has dropped charges against former Buyende District Police Commander, ASP Muhammad Kirumira.

Ms Kusemererwa on Thursday told police court that she did not have sufficient evidence to pin Mr Kirumira over two counts of irregular conduct.

She said the witness, Mr Milton Tumusiime, a journalist formerly attached to one of the local tabloids, had vowed to turn hostile if forced to testify against Mr Kirumira because he has never had an interview with him (Kirumira).

Court chairman, Mr Denis Odongpiny, allowed the prosecutor to withdrawal the charges saying court could not continue with the cases without witnesses.

Mr Kirumira, who has been under detention at the notorious Nalufenya detention facility in Jinja District, had been slapped with charges of neglect of duty contrary to Section 44(1) Code 19, corruption practices contrary to Section 44(1) Code 23(a).

The other charge is discreditable or irregular conduct contrary to Section 44(1) Code 12 of the Police Act.

Operatives of the Flying Squad Unit (FSU) of the Police last week forced their way into ASP Kirumira's house in Bulenga, Wakiso District before whisking him to detention.