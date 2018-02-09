8 February 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Drop Charges Against ASP Kirumira

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor
Former Buyende DPC Muhammad Kirumira surrenders to FSU officers during his arrest at his home on February 1, 2018.
By Joseph Kato

Police prosecutor, Ms Katherine Kusemererwa, has dropped charges against former Buyende District Police Commander, ASP Muhammad Kirumira.

Ms Kusemererwa on Thursday told police court that she did not have sufficient evidence to pin Mr Kirumira over two counts of irregular conduct.

She said the witness, Mr Milton Tumusiime, a journalist formerly attached to one of the local tabloids, had vowed to turn hostile if forced to testify against Mr Kirumira because he has never had an interview with him (Kirumira).

Court chairman, Mr Denis Odongpiny, allowed the prosecutor to withdrawal the charges saying court could not continue with the cases without witnesses.

Mr Kirumira, who has been under detention at the notorious Nalufenya detention facility in Jinja District, had been slapped with charges of neglect of duty contrary to Section 44(1) Code 19, corruption practices contrary to Section 44(1) Code 23(a).

The other charge is discreditable or irregular conduct contrary to Section 44(1) Code 12 of the Police Act.

Operatives of the Flying Squad Unit (FSU) of the Police last week forced their way into ASP Kirumira's house in Bulenga, Wakiso District before whisking him to detention.

More on This

Police Drop Charges Against Kirumira

The police tribunal has withdrawn the charge of torture and unlawful use of excessive authority against Muhammad… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.