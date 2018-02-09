9 February 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Fufa Headquarters Set for Extension

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: JB Ssenkubuge/Daily Monitor
First Fufa vice president Justus Mugisha, second left, leads inspection of the newly acquired land.
By Denis Bbosa

Kampala — As aspirations of Ugandan football soar, the space for execution of the daily activities also calls for expansion.

Daily Monitor has learnt that Fufa has procured premises for the extension of its headquarters in Mengo.

The federation First Vice President Justus Mugisha, who will head the project, confirmed the latest development.

"We procured space near Fufa House. It will help us create more space for the Secretariat staff. Fifa has played a key role in financing some of the projects of its Member Associations.

"We shall make use of this project to serve the football family with improved service delivery," Mugisha explained.

The funding of this project is part of the Fifa Forward Programme (FFP) and is one of the 15 programmes to be funded by Fifa. "Our secretariat staff is ever becoming bigger. We no longer fit in the space, and this is a project which we have discussed with Fifa," Mugisha added.

"It is the first ever project of that sort where by Fifa accepts to give a federation money to build a project that is already existing."

The current two-storeyed building located on plot 879, Wakaliga Road-Mengo was built under the Fifa Goal I project during the reign of Denis Obua (RIP) in 2003. It was constructed by Zzimwe Construction Company.

Fufa is eligible to receive Fifa funding of US$2.25m (Shs8.1bn) for the 2014-2018 cycle.

Uganda

Journalists Blocked From Covering Boda Boda Gang Court Case

Reporters from different Ugandan media houses have been denied access to cover court proceedings in which Bodaboda 2010… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.