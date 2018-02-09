Rwanda: What's On This Weekend?

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There's always something going on in Kigali. Check out our guide for things to do this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Japan Film Festival

The Embassy of Japan is hosting a film festival in Kigali for the second time. The festival that started on Wednesday has been screening Japanese animated films and will be closing down today, February 9.Happening at the Kiyovu based Goethe Institute, there will be screening of 'Spirited Away', a popular Japanese animated film directed by Japanese film director Hayao Miyazaki.

Mamba Jam

Mamba Club in collaboration with 'After Kazi Fridays' hosts Barge Party People Urban Gorilla Collective by Gil Low. It will happen Friday February 9 at 2 pm.

Rwanda drumming for tiny tots

Bring your little ones for a fun course to learn the basic rhythms and techniques on traditional Rwandan drums at the World Fusion Dance Company Rwanda. It will happen February 1o, starting 12; 15pm for children who are 2 to 5 years old.

Movies

Enjoy the latest movies with family and friends at Century Cinema Kigali. Movies to look out for include Den of Thieves, Padmavati, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, The Commuter and Ferdinand.

Night clubs

Don't let boredom hold you hostage this weekend. Kigali has a number of night clubs where you can dance the night away. They include O-Zone, The Junction, Masters Lounge, Chillax Lounge, K- Club, Envy Club, People's Club and Ogopogo.