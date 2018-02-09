Photo: Nairobi News

Miguna Miguna when he arrived in Toronto, Canada.

Details of frantic but fruitless efforts by the Canadian government to intervene in the Miguna Miguna saga using diplomatic channels have been revealed.

In correspondence seen by Nation, the Canadian High Commission wrote to the Foreign Affairs ministry expressing concern over the government's handling of the self-declared "general" of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Dr Miguna holds both Kenyan and Canadian citizenship.

In the letter dated February 5, the Canadian High Commission protested that it was not only notified of Dr Miguna's arrest and subsequent detention in police custody but was also denied information and access to him.

VIOLATION

This, the commission noted, was in blatant non-compliance with the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations.

"The High Commission of Canada is concerned that such actions prevent the Canadian government from monitoring the health and wellbeing of its citizens, the embassy seeks assurances that future consular visits will not face similar restrictions," the letter reads.