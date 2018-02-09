Kenya: Amateur Golf Tour Continues With Nakuru Open

The six-event Barclays amateur golf tour enters its third leg with the Nakuru Open this weekend at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course.

Coming on the back of the second leg held at Karen last Friday, this weekend's event has attracted a big field of 171 players at the hilly course.

The golf event, which has attracted players from Nakuru, Njoro, Naivasha and as far away as Eldoret, is part of the activities Barclays Bank is sponsoring before the Kenya Open.

Those drawn at Nakuru include the winner of the first leg held at Eldoret Golf Club late last year, Andrew Chelogoi. He also doubles up as the chairman of Eldoret Golf Club. A single figure handicap player Chelogoi, who is also the representative of the Kenya Golf Union at the North Rift, produced an amazing four under par 45 points at Eldoret. He is accompanied at Nakuru by his club captain Moses Tanui and Aaron Kitur.

Others include Njoro's Charles Angwenyi, Dominic Walubengo, and lady golfer Clem Muli while the home players will include Paul Muhia, Kirt Morjaria, Robert Obondy and lady golfers Shiro Kaime and Nancy Steinmann among others.

Also in the starting list at Nakuru will be Muthaiga's Christine Ocholla who posted 45 points to win the second leg at Karen.

Because of the large field, teeing off starts as early as 6.50am.

The Nakuru activities started with the "Wezesha Biashara" business workshop on Wednesday which brought together close to 200 entrepreneurs. This was followed by the ceremonial tee off for the Nakuru Open golf tournament at the Baboon Cliff at the Lake Nakuru National Park.

On Friday, Barclays will be hosting yet another forum to appreciate its customers from within Nakuru County and the larger Rift Valley region. During the ceremonial tee off, Barclays Bank's director Compliance and Legal Laban Omangi said: "The ceremonial tee off was in line with this year's Barclays Kenya Open rallying call 'More than Golf', through which the bank looks to take a key role in promoting Kenya as a sports and Tourism destination."

Omangi said the six events tour was part of a build up for the Barclays Kenya Open at Muthaiga from March 22 to 25. From Nakuru, the tour will be heading to Kisumu on February 24, followed by the Pwani Open at the Nyali Golf Club on March 3, and the last one, the Mt. Kenya Open, at Thika Sports Club on March 10.

"Through the series, we are aiming to bring the Barclays Kenya Open experience to local clubs across the country. We shall also be conducting golf clinics for new and aspiring golfers, including junior golfers, as part of our commitment to growing the game in Kenya," added Omangi.

CAPTAIN'S PRIZE AT MAMA NGINA

Meanwhile, down at the Coast, action will be at the front course (Mombasa Golf Club) along Mama Ngina Drive where lady captain Mary Mariga will host the Lady Captain's prize.

The Captain's Prize at the high altitude Nyahururu Golf Club course is also set for this weekend and has attracted a big field from the Mount Kenya regional clubs of Nyeri, Nanyuki and hosts Nyahururu.