South Africa: Cape Town Television Crew Robbed, Assaulted By 4 Armed Men

Crew members of the Cape Town Television (CTV) community channel were robbed and physically assaulted by four armed men at their studio in Observatory Industrial Park on Thursday.

The four men entered the premises in two stolen vehicles and held 20 crew members at gunpoint for 20 minutes, according to CTV station manager Karen Thorne.

"They verbally and physically abused the crew. They were forced to the ground and were beaten and pistol-whipped," said Thorne.

"They got very violent and broke a few cameras before locking the crew inside."

The perpetrators fled the premises with three cameras that were recently donated to the studio by MultiChoice.

"All our production for the week has been halted. We're asking for the donation of any cameras," Thorne appealed.

Western Cape police confirmed a business robbery had taken place at the studio in Lower Scott Road around noon.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said cameras and cellphones had been stolen. The suspects fled in an unknown direction and no shots were fired, he said.

No arrests had yet been made.

News24