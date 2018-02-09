THREE Air Namibia employees implicated in a failed attempt to steal over N$1,4 million from the airline in October last year made another appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Penna Munyunda (31), Tangi Amon Namwandi (33) and Marx Felali Mahoto (age not provided) made a second appearance before Windhoek Magistrate Vanessa Stanley, who postponed their case to 15 May 2018 to allow the police to complete their investigations.

Public prosecutor Rowan van Wyk informed the court that statements from the Namibia Airports Company's (NAC) accountants and a witness residing at Rundu are still outstanding.

The three men are each free on bail of N$50 000. The bail was granted on 11 October 2017 with strict conditions, one of which was that the three men report to the investigating officer, detective sergeant Kazondana, at the police's commercial crimes branch in Ausspannplatz on Mondays between 07h00 and 19h00.

They were also ordered to hand in all their travel documents to the investigating officer. They are not allowed to apply for new travel documents, pending the finalisation of the case, and have been ordered not to leave the district of Windhoek without informing Kazondana.

According to the prosecution, N$190 000 of the N$1,4 million is reportedly unaccounted for at the moment.

The trio was arrested in October 2017 after Standard Bank Namibia alerted the airline that a staff member in its finance department had asked for money set aside as payment to the NAC be paid into a different bank account.

After the alert, Air Namibia's internal audit department confiscated computers in the finance department for investigations, and this led to the men's arrest.

Lawyers Sisa Namandje, Christian Nambahu and Jamelle Janke are defending the three accused.

- Nampa