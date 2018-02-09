Nigeria: Obasanjo's Son Asks Mother to Stop Declaring Him Missing

Photo: Premium Times

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Abeokuta — Olujowon, one of the sons of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has debunked the claim by his mother, Taiwo Martins, that he was missing and described the alleged search for him by the police as ridiculous.

During an interview his mother granted a newspaper a week ago, Martins had disclosed that Olujowon was missing and that the security agencies had been alerted to search for him.

But in a statement issued Thursday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the 34-year-old son of Obasanjo wondered how there was a search for him by the police when he was not missing.

According to Olujowon, he took the decision of his own volition to stay away from his mother for now to avoid embarrassment.

"At my age, I am over 34 years, and it is ridiculous to the extreme that my mother would ask the police to look for me. I am well, alive and kicking and the police need not look for me.

"For peace in my life, I have decided to keep away from my mother for now. She should not make me part of her seeking media attention.

"My siblings and others in my family who care about me without negative influence and abhorrent action know my whereabouts and we keep interacting and communicating.

"My father who has supported me and my decisions in every aspect of my life, has been in constant communication with me and he is aware that I am hale and hearty. This is my personal and deliberate decision," Olujowon said.

On his marriage controversy, the young Obasanjo stressed that he was old enough to marry and manage his marital life "including the decision on what to do with it, if the need ever arises".

"I don't want anybody to shed crocodile tears because of me nor do I need undue publicity from anybody," he added.

Martins last year had instituted a lawsuit to prevent her son's marriage slated for May 11 and 12 to Tope Adebutu, the daughter of Sir Kessington Adebutu, the billionaire owner of Premier Lotto, better known as "Baba Ijebu".

She wanted the wedding to be postponed on the basis of prophesies and warnings from what she termed men of God that her son should not be involved in any elaborate celebration before his birthday on June 1.

She had appealed to the court to compel Obasanjo and Adebutu to postpone the date to a date after his birthday.

But the court dismissed the case.