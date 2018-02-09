9 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Litmus Test for Manyuchi Products

By Gilbert Munetsi

Charles Manyuchi's products from his Chivhu-based academy will undergo a litmus test when they participate at the Zone 4 Games in Mozambique between February 21-25. Four have already qualified while the other two will know their fate when they take part in a final selection tournament at Sizinda Beer Garden, Bulawayo, tomorrow.

The former WBC welterweight silver champion last month launched his academy and signed eight boxers who had excelled at the Champion of Champions competitions and the 2017 edition of the Zimbabwe National Youth Games in Hwange. Academy co-director Prosper Chibaya told The Herald yesterday the boxers have been in camp for the past three weeks in preparation for what will be their first international outing for some time.

Two of them, Brendon Dennis (light welterweight) and Melissa Matanhike (bantamweight), have previously had exposure in a foreign ring, with the latter having been voted the best boxer of the tournament at the Zone Games in Angola during the last quarter of 2017.

"We are geared for the competition and with the amount of work we have put in, we hope to carry the country's flag high in Mozambique. Four of our boxers - (Brendon) Dennis, Future Masiyazi, (Melissa) Matanhike and Caroline Dube - have already qualified and this weekend we will know if the other two, Hassan Milanzi and Evans Husavihwevhu, will make it into the national team when they fight for slots in Bulawayo."

A total of 10 boys and five girls are expected to travel for the tour of duty in Mozambique. Meanwhile, construction at the Charles Manyuchi Sports Academy is expected to go a gear up following the acquisition of building material which include bricks.

