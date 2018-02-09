Sudan: Flour, Fuel Shortages Force Sudan's Bakeries to Close

Sudan — The national flour shortage has forced bakeries to shut-down in cities and states across Sudan. Consumers are experiencing a severe bread crisis amounting to the closure of bakeries in Kadugli, El Damazin, and Port Sudan. Other cities are experiencing continuous crises in flour, cooking gas, and fuel including Kutum and Sennar.

The lack of bread and the rise of prices of consumer goods have led to the discontent of residents of Kadugli in South Kordofan.

The fuel crisis in Kutum in North Darfur has stopped all the grain mills from working and a complete shutdown of all fuel stations in the city.

An employee in Kutum told Radio Dabanga that the fuel crisis also caused all generators to stop working completely in the government institutions, shops and vegetable gardens on Wednesday.

The students of the basic and secondary schools stages expressed concern about the ongoing lack of fuel especially as the examinations are approaching.

'Intolerable'

Port Sudan has been suffering from a severe bread crisis for days. Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga from Port Sudan that "the bread crisis is still ongoing in the city, but it is even worse in the countryside".

He described the situation as intolerable amid the sharp rise in prices of consumer goods in all eastern Sudan.

Ed Damazin in Blue Nile state is also experiencing a severe bread crisis and a rise in commodity prices.

The crisis in Ed Damazin has led to the closure of most of the city's bakeries because of the high cost of flour, but the security services have forced the bakery owners to keep their bakeries working.

A worker in Ed Damazin reported that the bread crisis is accompanied by rise prices in the market of consumer goods

Sennar state and towns in central Sudan have witnessed a severe bread, fuel and cooking gas crisis, with a rise in consumer good prices in the markets.