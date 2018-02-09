Sudan: Mahmoud Briefed On Overall Situations in East Darfur

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress Party (NCP), Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid was informed on overall situations and NCP political performance in East Darfur State.

He got assured during his meeting with Governor of East Darfur State, Anas Omer in the Republican Palace Thursday on progress of tribal re conciliations between all components of the State.

The Governor stressed in press statements after the meeting stability of security situations in the State.

He added that the NCP was pressing head with implementation of its vision leading reform and achieving development as well as adopting projects in areas of education, health and water as execution to directives of the President of the Republic.