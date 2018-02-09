8 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of President Discusses With UK Ambassador Relations Between Sudan and Britain

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi discussed with British Ambassador to Sudan, Michel Aron , progress of relations between Sudan and Britain.

Al-Mahdi and UK Ambassador reaffirmed during their meeting in the Republican Palace, Thursday important role being played by Sudan to achieve security stability in the region and in State of South Sudan in particular.

Ambassador Aron said in press statements that the meeting came on occasion of expiry of his assignment in Sudan and that he discussed with Assistant of the President current economic and political situations in Sudan , indicating to his country desire to achieve economic stability in Sudan.

He hoped that this year be the year of peace and stability by way that achieve development and prosperity for people of Sudan.

