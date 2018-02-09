8 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Says Armed Forces Will Be Developed to Be Force Deterring All Those Target the Nation and Its Capabilities

Port Sudan — The President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces , Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir revealed that a program was set with Russia to develop the Armed Forces to deter all those target the nation and its capabilities.

Addressing the Armed Forces units stationing at Port Sudan , President Al-Bashir underscored readiness of the Armed Forces to protect the Red Sea coast and Sudan' security and stability , saying we are ready for everybody want to harm our country

President Al-Bashir hailed role of the Armed Forces in maintaining security and stability in the Country , stressing that the Armed Forces would be developed to protect the Sudanese airspace from traitors and conspirators.

He indicated to longstanding steadfastness of the Armed Forces , pointing out taht the peace being achieved was by sacrifices of the Army.

President Al-Bashir said peace was attained after the enemies inside and outside the country convinced that the Armed Forces could not be defeated.

The President said " we do not fight for sake of war or to commit aggression against anybody but we will defend our territory when we are attacked."

He said that the state would face those exploiting repercussions of recent economic decisions.

Governor of the Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid, reaffirmed importance of the Armed Forces role in protecting the Country from aggressors.

He disclosed that the Red Sea State witnessed during the past period joint military exercises with a number of African and Arab armies , commending participation of the Armed Forces in Al-Hazim Storm Operation for restoration of legitimacy in Yemen.

Deputy Chief of Joint Staffs, Lt. Gen. Yahya Mohamed Ahmed reiterated that the Red Sea shores would be protected , affirming readiness of the Army to repulse any aggression against the Country.

Earlier in the day, President Al-Bashir inaugurated Sea Studies Institute and houses for non-commissioned officers and men.

