Sudan: President Al-Bashir Launches Zakat Chamber's Major Mobilization in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir launched Thursday the Zakat Chamber's major mobilization in social support at cots of SDG520 m.

Governor of Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid, said the receipts of Zakat Chamber during the past three years was more than SDG80m, referring to the Chamber projects in fields o health insurance, direct subsidies and communal interventions to alleviate poverty.

He commended the Zakat Chamber support in field of social development in the Red Sea State.

The Zakat Chamber' Secretary-General Mohamed Abdul-Raziq indicated to improvement of performance of the Chamber in he 2017, the 2018 plan and efforts of the Chamber to achieve excellence within framework of the State Reform Program.

Minister of Social Affairs in Red Sea State, Fatima Mustafa, explained that the Chamber support to projects in field of productive , craft and commercial projects as well as health insurance , disclosing that the number of beneficiaries reached more than 12 ,000 at cost of SDG25m.

President Al-Bashir, meanwhile, launched the "Food Stuff Basket" project implemented by Zakat Chamber and targets 1,000 vulnerable families at cost of SDG10m within framework of concern with people livelihood.