8 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Launches Zakat Chamber's Major Mobilization in Port Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Port Sudan — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir launched Thursday the Zakat Chamber's major mobilization in social support at cots of SDG520 m.

Governor of Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid, said the receipts of Zakat Chamber during the past three years was more than SDG80m, referring to the Chamber projects in fields o health insurance, direct subsidies and communal interventions to alleviate poverty.

He commended the Zakat Chamber support in field of social development in the Red Sea State.

The Zakat Chamber' Secretary-General Mohamed Abdul-Raziq indicated to improvement of performance of the Chamber in he 2017, the 2018 plan and efforts of the Chamber to achieve excellence within framework of the State Reform Program.

Minister of Social Affairs in Red Sea State, Fatima Mustafa, explained that the Chamber support to projects in field of productive , craft and commercial projects as well as health insurance , disclosing that the number of beneficiaries reached more than 12 ,000 at cost of SDG25m.

President Al-Bashir, meanwhile, launched the "Food Stuff Basket" project implemented by Zakat Chamber and targets 1,000 vulnerable families at cost of SDG10m within framework of concern with people livelihood.

Sudan

AfDB Mission to Sudan Next Week

The Consultative Mission of the African Development Bank's (AfDB) Executive Directors is due to pay a visit to the… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.