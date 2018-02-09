Eritrea: Meeting On Implementation of Charted Out Programs

Assab — The Ministry of Health branch in the Southern Red Sea region conducted a meeting on 6 February with a view to review the implementation of activities of 2017 and on the charted out programs for 2018.

At the meeting detailed reports were presented as regards the activities conducted in ensuring the health of families and the community, controlling communicable diseases such as HIV/AIDS, TB and other non-communicable diseases as well as supply of medicines.

According to the reports presented, the number of people that took voluntary counseling has increased by 42%, 95% of the people infected by TB have been cured and commendable effort has been made in cooperation with stakeholders to control cross border diseases.

Indicating that praiseworthy effort has been made in the development of human resources and material supply, Mr. Asefaw Gebremicael, head of the Ministry of Health branch, commended the participation of stakeholders in the success of the vaccination program in remote areas.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of the region, Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai pointing out that the growing usage of the public in the health facilities attest to the strong effort conducted on the part of the health experts and stakeholders, called for mobile health service for nationals that are not yet regrouped and living in remote areas.

In the Southern Red Sea region there are one Referral Hospital, 2 Community Hospitals, 12 health stations and one health center.