8 February 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

East Africa: Meeting of Ambassadors of East African Countries

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The Ambassadors of East African countries held first regular meeting on 1 February in Pretoria, Republic of South Africa.

The objective of the meeting was to exchange information and ideas on the current situation in the African continent in general and that of the region in particular.

The meeting that was organized by the Eritrean Embassy was attended by the Ambassadors of Burundi, Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Seychelles, Tanzania and Uganda.

In the same vein, the Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael held seminar for the water truck owners nationals on the objective situation in the homeland.

At the end of the seminar, the participants elected five members executive committee.

Likewise, the Switzerland branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women held an activity assessment meeting in the city of Biel Bienne.

At the meeting it was indicated that strong effort to organize female youth, organizing sustainable seminars and workshops with a view to increase the awareness of members as well as finalizing the training center for women in Tesenei are the priority tasks for 2018.

The Eritrean youth residing in Israel that are organized in "Finote Semaetat Association" expressed conviction to continue the support being extended to families of martyrs and to conduct awareness campaigns to encourage other youth to join the association.

At the meeting it was reported that 12 youth have joined in the program of supporting families of martyrs and so far they have contributed 720 Dollars each.

The Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Solomon Kinfe gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and called for strengthening participation in the effort to support families of martyrs.

Eritrea

Meeting On Implementation of Charted Out Programs

The Ministry of Health branch in the Southern Red Sea region conducted a meeting on 6 February with a view to review the… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.