East Africa: Meeting of Ambassadors of East African Countries

Asmara — The Ambassadors of East African countries held first regular meeting on 1 February in Pretoria, Republic of South Africa.

The objective of the meeting was to exchange information and ideas on the current situation in the African continent in general and that of the region in particular.

The meeting that was organized by the Eritrean Embassy was attended by the Ambassadors of Burundi, Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Seychelles, Tanzania and Uganda.

In the same vein, the Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael held seminar for the water truck owners nationals on the objective situation in the homeland.

At the end of the seminar, the participants elected five members executive committee.

Likewise, the Switzerland branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women held an activity assessment meeting in the city of Biel Bienne.

At the meeting it was indicated that strong effort to organize female youth, organizing sustainable seminars and workshops with a view to increase the awareness of members as well as finalizing the training center for women in Tesenei are the priority tasks for 2018.

The Eritrean youth residing in Israel that are organized in "Finote Semaetat Association" expressed conviction to continue the support being extended to families of martyrs and to conduct awareness campaigns to encourage other youth to join the association.

At the meeting it was reported that 12 youth have joined in the program of supporting families of martyrs and so far they have contributed 720 Dollars each.

The Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Solomon Kinfe gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and called for strengthening participation in the effort to support families of martyrs.