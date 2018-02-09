Kenyan Star Paul Were Delights in Kazakhstan Move

Kenyan international winger Paul Were has expressed delight in joining Kazakhstan Premier League side FK Kaisar on a one-year contract.

The former Tusker and AFC Leopards player spent the past six months at Greek third division side FC Kalamata.

"I'm so happy to join Kaisar," Were told Nation Sport from Antalya, Turkey where the team has pitched camp for preseason.

"It's been a month now here in Turkey readying for the new season. I'm looking forward to help the team achieve its goals, I thank the technical bench and management for the opportunity to be part of this great club," added Were, who joins a team that finished sixth on the 12-team table last campaign.

"I pray for a great season."

THANKED KALAMATA

He attributed the move to the successful short spell in the Greek third tier with FC Kalamata. "I thank the entire Kalamata fraternity and wish them the best for the future," Were, who also had a short stint in South Africa, added.

Elsewhere, former Gor Mahia midfielder Amos Nondi has ditched Georgian side Kolkheti Poti for rivals FC Dila Gori on a two-year deal.

Nondi joined Poti in July 2017 from Gor but Dila moved in for his signature last month and is currently with his new team in Turkey preseason camp.