9 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyans Shine in Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon

By Bernard Rotich

It was a clean sweep for the Kenyan athletes at the Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates this morning with Bedan Karoki setting a new course record after clocking 58:42.

Fancy Chemutai took the lead in the ladies category in a sprint finish, missing the world record by two seconds and setting a course record of 64:53.

She beat London Marathon champion Mary Keitany who timed 64:55 while Caroline Kipkirui came a distance third in 65:07 her personal best.

World record holder Joyciline Jepkosgei came in fifth position.

Chemutai broke the course record previously held by Peres Jepchirchir of 65:13, which was then a world record last year.

In the men's category, Karoki took control of the race after the pacemakers dropped and led all the way to the tape, lowering Patrick Makau's record by 10 seconds.

In second position was Jamal Yemer who clocked 59:00 while Alex Kibet sealed the podium in 59:06.

