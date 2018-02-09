Sudan: Cabinet Approves Voluntary Repatriation Agreements

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers in its regular meeting Thursday approved two agreements on the repatriation of Sudanese and Chadian refugees, as presented by the state minister at the Ministry of Interior, Babikir Osman Digna.

The session which was presided over by the federal Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih, has reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to take care of its returning Sudanese citizens to their homeland.

The spokesman of the council of Ministers, Dr Omar Mohamed Salih, stated that the return of the Sudanese refugees to their homeland has become a reality nowadays.

He said the council of ministers while approving the two agreements has underlined the commitment of the government of the Sudan to take care of the returning refugees and to help the resume their ordinary life back in the country through provision of living and subsistence material and to reinstate them in the ordinary life once again of their communities.