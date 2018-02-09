Sudan: Khartoum State Launches Vectors and Mosquitos Spraying Campaign

Khartoum — THE MINISTER FOR health, professor Mamoon Humaida, on Thursday launched the greater Khartoum anti mosquitos and vectors spraying which continues for two weeks, under the theme of "Khartoum clear of mosquitos and vectors".

The minister said this campaign is launched twice a year in August and February to help combat flying vectors and mosquitos and flies in Khartoum. The campaign will see over 1375 intensive sorties that seek to reduce and combat flies and mosquitos in the capital Khartoum.

The spraying will also see a from house to house disinfection and insecticide spraying covering over 3500 daily. However market places, dumping areas and sewage system will be sprayed with long effect sprays

The minister complained that despite his government efforts, lots of activities help with the breeding of mosquitos and flies in Khartoum, citing the case of water sewages system, breakdown of water pipelines, and the Nile tributaries.