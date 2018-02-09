Khartoum — The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh received, Thursday, a message from his Central Africa Republic Counterpart dealing with development of bilateral relations and means for developing them further, for the interest of the people of the two countries.

The message was handed over The FVP by the Interior Minister of the Republic of Central Africa in the presence of the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hammed Mumtaz.

Mumtaz said in press statements that the meeting focused on the necessity for expanding the joint cooperation in all domains, explaining that the Central African official expressed his country's appreciation to Sudan's stances supporting peace and stability in the Cantal Africa Republic.

Meanwhile, the Cantal Africa Republic Interior Minister outlined that his visit to Sudan comes in the context of the strong relations between the two countries.