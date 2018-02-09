8 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Central Africa: FVP Receives Message From Central Africa Counterpart

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh received, Thursday, a message from his Central Africa Republic Counterpart dealing with development of bilateral relations and means for developing them further, for the interest of the people of the two countries.

The message was handed over The FVP by the Interior Minister of the Republic of Central Africa in the presence of the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hammed Mumtaz.

Mumtaz said in press statements that the meeting focused on the necessity for expanding the joint cooperation in all domains, explaining that the Central African official expressed his country's appreciation to Sudan's stances supporting peace and stability in the Cantal Africa Republic.

Meanwhile, the Cantal Africa Republic Interior Minister outlined that his visit to Sudan comes in the context of the strong relations between the two countries.

Sudan

AfDB Mission to Sudan Next Week

The Consultative Mission of the African Development Bank's (AfDB) Executive Directors is due to pay a visit to the… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.