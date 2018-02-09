8 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Approves Strategic Plan for Oil and Gas Sector

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers chaired by the First Vice-President, National Prime Minister approved, Thursday, the Strategic Plan for Oil and Gas which presented by The Minister of Oil and Gas, Abdul Rahman Osman.

The cabinet has directed the concerned circles to provide the necessary funding for the implementation of the plan's projects which aim at increase of oil and gas reserves.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Environment, Natural Resources and Urban Development, Aboud Jabber has presented the building specifications for persons with disabilities, which aims to enable disabled citizens to access all the facilities they want.

