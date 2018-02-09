Sudan: FVP Briefed On Outcomes of Meetings of the Nile Valley Authority

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh, briefed, Thursday, on the outcomes of the meetings of the Board of Directors of the Nile Valley Authority which held, recently, in Khartoum.

This came when, General Saleh, met at his office, in the Council of Ministers, the Egyptian Minister of Transport Dr. Hisham Arafat, in the presence of Engineer Makkawi Mohamed Awad, Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges.

The Egyptian Minister of Transport said in a press statement that he conveyed to the FVP greetings of Egyptian Prime Minister, Sherif Ismail, indicating that the Sudanese-Egyptian relations are eternal and historical.

He explained that his visit comes within the framework of strengthening these relations, especially, after the recent meeting of the the two presidents, in Addis Ababa, on the sidelines of the AU Summit.

Meanwhile, Engineer, Makkawi explained that the visit of the Egyptian minister to Sudan is evidence of the strong cooperation between the two countries.