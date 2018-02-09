8 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Meets Saudi-Emirati-Sudanese Investment Delegation

Khartoum — The Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdul-Basset Badawi Al-Senoussi received at his office Thursday a Saudi-Emirati-Sudanese investment delegation, headed by His Royal Highness Prince Mansour bin Naïf bin Faisal bin Saud bin Abdul-Aziz and Advisor Abdullah Al-Breiki of Emirate Ersal Exchange Office, one of the Dubai Remittance Group and Magdi Hassan.

The delegation briefed the Ambassador on the steps taken to open a money exchange office to allow for direct remittances between Sudan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The delegation explained that they were in the process of completing the formal procedures with the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency to start work immediately, pointing out to their meetings with the concerned authorities in Sudan including the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS).

The investment delegation assured the Sudanese community in Gulf countries that the remittances would be delivered in the same currency and without fees for one month as of the beginning of work.

