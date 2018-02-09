8 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher - the State Determined to Block the Way Before Traitors and Crises Promoters.

Port Sudan — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir said that the state is determined to block the road before traitors, traders and promoters of crises among the Sudanese people.

Speaking at the Peace Hall in Port Sudan, Thursday, the President reiterated the importance of the government's efforts to address the effects of recent economic measures.

He called on the political parties to unite and develop the country, pointing out that the economic blockade has contributed to impeding the production.

He underlined that the national dialogue document represents the cornerstone for the establishment of a permanent constitution in the country.

Meanwhile, Wali of the State of the Red Sea, Ali Ahmed Hamed, reviewed the state plan to develop the investment sector, promote tourism activity, develop marine resources and expand the area of free-zones.

The Secretary-General of Political Parties in the State, Ahmed Al-Amir, said the stability and political consensus prevailing in the state community contributed to the development, commending the role of national dialogue.

