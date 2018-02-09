Dar es Salaam — Majimaji fans are feeling pessimistic about their Azam Sports Federation Cup prospects after being handed a tricky last 16 round draw.

But team coach Habib Kondo says his team is capable of causing a surprise in the knock-out stage of the tournament.

His boys must beat Mainland giants Young Africans if they are to go beyond the next stage of the tournament, which decides the country's representatives in the Africa Confederation Cup.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Kondo warned that he will send the Yanga packing in the knock-out stage of the tournament popularly known as FA Cup.

The two teams will face off between February 22 and 25 at the Majimaji Stadium in Ruvuma, according to the fixtures released yesterday by Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

"Our target is to win the FA Cup this year. We will do everything possible to achieve it," Kondo said.

"I have good players with irrefutable talent and proven determination, we just have to be focused and goal-oriented," he added confidently.

In their last Mainland Premier League match, Yanga were forced a 1-1 draw by the Songea outfit.

It remains to be seen if Majimaji, who are fourth from the bottom in the Mainland Premier League with 14 points from 17 games, will really defy the odds and send Yanga packing.

Azam FC have been handed a relatively easy draw as they will face little known Kinondoni Municipal Club (KMC) at the Uhuru Stadium.

But they should not expect a win on a silver platter as KMC, who earned promotion to the top flight last week, have vowed to give the ice cream makers a good run of their money.

KMC head coach Fred Felix Minziro said yesterday that they want to prove that their promotion to the elite league was not a fluke.

"We do not fear them (Azam). Our fans should expect positive results from the match," said Minziro.

The fixtures further show that Stand United will face Dodoma FC at the Kambarage Stadium, while Buseresere and Mtibwa Sugar will lock horns in Kaham.

Other fixtures: JKT Tanzania vs Ndanda FC at the Mbweni ground; Kiluvya United vs Tanzania Prisons at the Filbert Bayi ground in Coast Region; Singida United vs Polisi Tanzania at Namfua Stadium; Njombe Mji vs Mbao FC at the Saba Saba ground in Njombe.