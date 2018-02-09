Cameroon: Mount Cameroon Race of Hope - Committees Present Final Reports

A preparatory meeting took place at the South West Governor's Office Chaired on February 7, 2018.

All is set for the 2018 edition of the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope to take place in Buea on February 17. Various committees involved like tourism, sport, health, protocol among others presented their final reports on the state of preparedness. This was at the Conference Room of the South West Governor's Office on February 7, 2018.

The Chair of the Communication Sub-committee Committee, Muma Rossette Bih, intimated that media organs have been reporting about the upcoming event. The various media to cover the event and the modalities for journalists to follow on that day were equally outlined.

On the medical sector, the health personnel are conducting the approved medical test. In addition to that, there will be a doping test this year conducted on all the athletes. According to the officials the track to the mountain were being cleared and selection of hostesses was on going.

The Secretary General at the South West Governor's Office, Nwafua Lawrence Forwang, who chaired the meeting, expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness. He assured the population that security is in place to ensure a hitch-free 2018 Mount Cameroon Race of Hope.

Security wise the governor has taken all necessary measure to ensure the security of all athletes and officials from Molyko Stadium to the summit. The Ministry of Defence has provided a helicopter and military men who are going to ensure security up the mountain.

A total of 500 athletes will compete in the junior, senior and veteran categories with athletes from 11 countries tipped for the event. Besides the prize money for the winner, the first athletes to arrive the different huts shall receive special financial packages.

Recommendations have also been made to ensure the active and effective participation of local officials and the Local Organising Committee in Buea in particular and the South West Region in general. A Trade Fair opened in Buea On Tuesday February 6, 2018 and will run till the end of the race.