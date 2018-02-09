Cameroon: Buea University Teaching Hospital - Project Five Percent Achieved

The Minister of Public Health visited the project recently to give tonic to works.

The about CFA 15 Billion Buea University Referral Hospital under construction since 2 May, 2017, is only 5.5 percent into completion mid-way into the time schedule.

The project was planned for 18 months and the government intends it as a University of Buea Teaching Hospital as well as to serve the African Cup of Nations planned for Cameroon in 2019.

To hasten the work, Andre Mama Fouda, Minister of Public Health, visited the worksite in the Molyko New Layout-Buea on 5 February, 2018. The project urged by the Minister of Health to be finished and delivered by the end of 2018 is dragging with such setbacks as lack of water and electricity supplies.

As a Civil Engineer himself, Minister Fouda instructed the construction company to add personnel, engage a non-stop working scheme and drill a bore-hole for sufficient water supply. The Minister explained that the Buea Referral Hospital will be useful during the up-coming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon.

Though construction has retarded, the enterprise has promised to mobilise more intensively and to employ 250 workers to double their staff-strength and improve on work pace.

"I have seen a well organised worksite. This Hospital will be a precious health tool to make the South West Region proud. It will also be the future of health training in the Region and the Country. So, I urge the youth who would come to work here to be allowed enough serenity."

The urgent triennial plan including Buea University Teaching Hospital project is costing the State of Cameroon some CFA 150 Billion as instructed by President Paul Biya.

From that amount, CFA 30 billion are for two General hospitals, and CFA 120 Billion for eight Hospital centres in eight Regions of Cameroon. This gives an average of 15 Billion per project.