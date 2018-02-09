9 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Horticulture Exporters Eye New Markets in Europe

By Kelly Rwamapera

Five local horticulture produce-exporting companies are participating in the ongoing Fruit Logistica expo in Berlin, Germany as part of efforts to explore new markets in Europe to boost Rwanda's export volumes and foreign exchange receipts.

The three-day international event, which ends today, attracted over 130 exhibitors and is a platform for horticulture sector players to network, share knowledge and information on production and marketing trends, as well as create business partnerships, according to National Agricultural Export Board (NAEB).

The expo provides local horticulture exporters an opportunity to expand market reach and help boost and sustain foreign exchange growth and trade balance through the export of fruits and vegetables, NAEB added in the statement. NAEB is also using the platform to market the potential of the sector to different investors.

The five firms participating in the exhibition are Garden Fresh, Proxifresh Rwanda, Nature Fresh Foods, Esline, and FreshPack as well as NAEB. Rwanda's fruits and vegetables are mainly exported to markets in Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

Total revenue realised from vegetable exports between January and November 30, 2017 over $11.8 million (about Rwf10.1 billion), while volumes amount to more 21.7 million kilogrammes.

According NAEB export report for November 2017, Rwanda raked in over $5.1 million (about Rwf4.4 billion) export revenue from close to 6.3 million kilos of fruits sold outside the country over the reporting period.

