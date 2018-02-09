8 February 2018

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dlamini Must Sprint Out of Office, Like She Sprinted Out of ANC Caucus, Following Another CPS Extension

press release By Lindy Wilson

The DA notes reports today that SASSA has approached the Constitutional Court to request a six month extension of its illegal cash payment contract with CPS.

This latest request is proof that Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, is yet again attempting to frustrate SASSA's process of finding an alternative and legal service provider.

CPS has been responsible for the parasitic and illegal deductions which see some pensioners go home with as little as R100 of their grants every month. We cannot allow that our people are once again subjected to such unethical and immoral behaviour.

The Minister's ineptitude and dodgy intentions have brought us yet another impending self-created social grants crisis. She has dragged her feet and frustrated SASSA's entire procurement process.

We have less than two months left until the end of the illegal CPS contract, and the poor and vulnerable are once again facing an anxious and uncertain future.

Dodging Dlamini must use the same energy she used to sprint out of the ANC's Caucus meeting today, to sprint out of public office for good. She has time and again proven that she does not have the interest of our people at heart.

Lindy Wilson MP

DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Social Development

South Africa

