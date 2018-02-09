Kampala — The glorious days of Tom Masiko, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Ivan Ntege, Joseph Ochaya, Isaac Muleme, Benjamin Ochan, Robert Ssentongo and Vincent Kayizzi are no more as KCCA returns for the Caf Champions League against Madagascar side CNaPS Sport tomorrow. Manager Mike Mutebi has shifted responsibility to new lieutenants as highlighted below.

Charles Lukwago (GK)

Not that this will be his first game on the continent, Lukwago was impressive for KCCA in the famed 3-1 win over Moroccan side Fus Rabat at Lugogo last season.

He stood firm to stop constant attacks from strikers Zakaria Benlamachi and Yusupha Njie something Mutebi expects him to replicate tomorrow. With Benjamin Ochan now out of sight, the former Proline, SCVU and Lweza custodian is expected to bring his ability to produce a break away save, good in one on one situations, impeccable game reading and abrupt saves to the fore against Malagasy.

Allan Okello

On his young shoulders rests the team's ambitions to attack the hosts and get that vital away goal. He has been in good spirits in pre-season friendly matches and his capability to hold and dispense the ball from the midfield will dictate KCCA's rhythm.

Timothy Awany

He brings loads of exposure from last Caf engagements, Cecafa and Chan and should lead from the back. Awany, Firbert Oben Chan, Mustapha kizza and Habib Kavuma form a much changed backline that is also responsible for initiating attacks and combating opposing attackers.

Derrick Nsibambi

This is his time to shine after emerging from Geoffrey Sserunkuma's shadow. He netted seven goals in the Caf confederations Cup last campaign. Now he has Muhammad Shaban and Patrick Kaddu for partners as he seeks to rectify the 'wrongs' at Chan. His aerial presence and predatory instincts should trouble CNaPs backline the entire afternoon.

Sadam Juma

He missed the bigger part of KCCA's Caf journey last season due to injury and late registration although. He showed his potential against Rabat at Lugogo before returning to the sick bay. Now that Muzamir Mutyaba is out injured, Mutebi will require the former Express and Vipers deep lying playmaker to step up and pull the proverbial strings in the midfield.

Mike Mutebi

He is tasked to work on his awful away record on the continent. KCCA were beaten in all their away games. Mutebi insists on attacking on foreign land which will bring his tactics into question. The Madagascar side will naturally be comfortable at home and KCCA would do well to show them some respect. But the KCCA coach, however, tends to insist on playing 'our away' at either home or away.