Lesotho: Adventure Seekers Explore Machache

ADVENTURE seekers will get an opportunity to explore and experience the magnificent Machache Mountain range and the spellbinding Qiloane falls on 17 February, at the annual Machache-Qiloane Falls Hiking event to be held in Setibing, Maseru.

The event was organized by Cabana Solutions Marketing, in an effort to support the "Let's Grow Domestic Tourism" initiative by the Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC).

In an interview this week, the Cabana Solutions Marketing Officer, Suping Lehloenya said, the hiking event will showcase the area as one of the most enthralling places not yet known by many Basotho.

"Most people don't know about this area, which is under-appreciated. They also don't know that Machache is higher than Thabana Ntlenyane, which is on the higher altitude whereas the other is not. We would like to share this fascinating place with all Basotho," Lehloenya said.

The Machache mountain range is on an estimated terrain elevation of 2 810 metres above sea level.

He said the hiking event is part of their initiatives planned for this year to support the LTDC, which is encouraging Basotho to discover tourist attractions in their own country and be able to play the role of tourism ambassadors.

"We support this noble idea because not only does it make visitors happy, but it also helps to generate wealth through creation of jobs for the local communities. When communities see people visiting, they can prepare crafts to sell as souvenirs and can get organized to provide entertainment in the form of music and dance," Lehloenya said.

He said domestic tourism would help to ensure that revenue collected is circulated in the country.

"We also think that when people know and appreciate what Lesotho is all about, in the area of tourism, they can also market various attractions to their friends outside the country. Many a times, we have visitors who come and when they inquire, which places they can visit, most Basotho have no idea which attractions they can refer them to visit," he said.

Nazareth, located just outside Maseru, is home to the Machache Mountain range. From Maseru, on the road to Mohale, backpackers can pony-trek from the Basotho Pony-Trekking Centre at Setibeng.

The trail follows the Makhaleng River, upstream for five kilometres and often walking on the riverbed. The Cabana Solutions Marketing have organized hiking along the mountain range which will be followed by camping near the Qiloane Falls. The enchanting falls are known for the wide fan of water, which glides mystically into a pool below, much like a bridal veil pouring over the rocks.