Kenyan Models Reveal Tribulations in Line of Work

Kenyan models have revealed their suffering in the hands of corporates and organisers during pageants and photo shoots.

Tweeting under the hashtag #paymodelske, the models have narrated horrific ordeals that ranges from sexual exploitation to working for free, delayed payments and unpaid dues.

The discussion was started on Thursday night by Sheila Kanini, the Miss World Kenya Machakos County 2016.

RELATED STORIES

Sauti Sol on the receiving end over 'food and exposure' scandal

Food-for-model's payment claims force Sauti Sol to cancel video shoot

Many models came out in support of Kanini exposing the various advances made on them in line of work .

The hashtag #paymodelske was top two trending topic on Friday morning.

The debate was touched by an incident where Sauti Sol were forced to cancel a shoot after an email from one of the agencies they were working with was leaked telling the applicants that they would only be offered food and bus fare.

"For this particular video we do not have a budget for models. However, we will provide money for transport and food on the day of the shoot," read the email.

It added that, they believed that the opportunity could open more doors for the models after they appear on the video.

Below are a few responses to the hashtag:

I worked with a leading entertainment magazine way back & know a lot in modelling industry. On #PayModelsKe they may not talk but male models are hit too, homosexuality , male prostitution thrives. You either play by dark rules or no gigs.

-- Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) February 8, 2018

Guys remember me talking about models really going through so much in the industry? Well from being paid with exposure/ taking months to be paid to old guys trying to take advantage of young pageant girls... . Well read about models confessions on #paymodelske .

-- Amal Abdul (@AmalMAbdul) February 8, 2018

I just remembered I walked in front of presidents and first ladies at KICC and The Nairobi National Museum in 2015 for a designer who never paid us, left the country and stopped responding to emails and WhatsApp messages. My heart broke afresh. #PayModelsKe

-- Sandra Joan (@TsandyJoan) February 8, 2018

I did some work for someone in December and after agreeing about the pay, doing a fashion show on air (yes in an aircraft), modeling the entire day in Malindi... . bado tunasumbuana! #paymodelske

-- Daisy Mwikali (@DMwiks) February 8, 2018

#paymodelske #modelconfessions pic.twitter.com/5iOCJ6PmR7

-- Sheila Kanini (@sheila_kanini) February 8, 2018

I did Miss Kenya 2015 with @sheila_kanini and we became very close and the heads didn't want us hanging out together because we were not good for each other. Main reason was the two of us never entertained the old guys they brought around or the other schemes. #paymodelske

-- Amal Abdul (@AmalMAbdul) February 8, 2018

I've also personally been exploited before in the name of earning some shmoney for myself. But nowadays I say no to modelling gigs. And then some guys expect you to be an influencer for them and a model at the same time for something like 5k? Shindwe! #PayModelsKe

-- BintiPretty (@TheBintipretty) February 8, 2018

I did a magazine cover and waited over 9 months to get paid! A child was conceived and found me waiting for my pay. #paymodelske

-- Olive Waithera (@OliveWaithera) February 8, 2018

Male models have it worst in Kenya. Suggar mummys are on your case, influential homosexuals looking for younger men are on your case, there are little to no jobs. Designers dress you in boxers or have you shirtless on the runway just to please the female crowd. #paymodelske

-- Paynette JoaN (@paynetteJB) February 8, 2018