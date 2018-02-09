9 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: The DRC Crisis Can No Longer Be Neglected

analysis By Samy Badibanga

The political conundrum of the Democratic Republic of Congo elections has blinded us all: the emergency in the DRC is political as much as it is human and humanitarian.

Of course, everything must be done so that the Congolese people can choose their leaders at the end of 2018. But, at the beginning of 2018, the top priority is to protect the lives of 13 million people threatened by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Kasai, Kivu, Tanganyika and other provinces of the Congo. And this requires an International Donor Conference in order to raise the $1.68-billion for the United Nations humanitarian response plan for the Congo.

The humanitarian crisis in the DRC kills every passing second. It kills women, children, and men who have fled the violence, hidden in the forest or even further away, and have nothing left when they return. This disaster could soon claim between one and two million lives if humanitarian aid is not funded. These dizzying figures are a poor reflection of the reality of a child or a woman taking their last breath. Not killed by violence, but by famine or disease.

The Congo crisis has been neglected. Today, it is...

