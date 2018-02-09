Nigeria: Lumos Partner Lagos City Marathon

The local athletes participating in the 2018 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon can now look forward to beyond the medals and the monetary gifts already being offered those who will emerge winners in the pulsating 42km race Saturday.

Lumos Nigeria, a leading solar-powered Mobile Electricity Service provider announced its donation of 20 units of Lumos Solar Power systems, comprising of an indoor unit, a solar panel and 2 DC bulbs, valued close to N300,000 to the first 10 Nigerian men and women winners each, of the marathon.

The Solar Power System can power the basic items such three electric bulbs, rechargeable fans, 21 inch to 32 inch LED television sets, laptop computers, phone chargers and other small home appliances.

It can also be used to power the needs of small businesses such as neighbourhood stores, poultry farms, pharmacies, barbers shops and nail studios just to mention but a few.

According the Vice President, Marketing, Lumos Nigeria, Olufemi Ashipa, the organisation, a Community Partner to the marathon, will also provide free WI-FI internet for the participants and guests at the starting point and finish line, as well as free mobile phone charging services at the marathon.

"We are very pleased to be associated with the 2018 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, undoubtedly one of the leading Marathon events in Africa," Ashipa said.

"For us at Lumos Nigeria, our involvement aims to inspire and support the runners while empowering people through mobile electricity at work and at play; we are passionate about lighting up Nigeria one family, one small business and one community at a time, as such, the marathon connects with one of our core values, passion for excellence, hence we have decided to reward the top 10 indigenous male and female winners at the event."

This year's Lagos City Marathon will attract more than 45,000 participants who have already registered to take part in the 10km race.

Meanwhile, a staggering number of 125,000 amongst whom include notable international marathoners, have registered to partake in the 42km-long marathon.