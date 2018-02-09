Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - Selection Trial for Boxers

Tuesday, February 13 and Friday February 16 have been set aside for trials to select boxers to represent Team Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games scheduled to hold in Gold Coast, Australia.

Media Officer of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), Adeola Omo-Kivie, said in a statement thursday that the final selection trials is going to take place next week in order to meet up with the directive from the Federal Ministry of Sports to federations to submit their final list of athletes for the Games.

Vice President of the boxing federation who also doubles as its Technical Committee Chairman, Dr. Joseph Ayeni, said at an emergency technical meeting yesterday that the trials will enable the committee and coaches get the best boxers for the games.

He however appealed to the ministry to give the NBF until February 25 to submit its list.

Ayeni also appealed to the ministry to take all 16 boxers in camp to the games, where those not selected will act as sparing partners to those represent the country.

"This is necessary because no country will allow their best boxers to spar with a potential opponent," observed the boxing federation chief.

Only 16 boxers are left in camp preparing for the Games. Because of the determination of most of the boxers to make the trip to Australia by giving out their best in training, NBF officials have been having difficulties selecting the final list.

"It is expected that this trial will give members of the Technical Committee and the national coaches the opportunity to select the best boxers," observed the NBF spokesperson.

Nigeria's female boxers are to compete in the Flyweight, Lightweight, Welterweight and Middleweight at the Games while the men will do battles for honours the Bantam, Lightweight, Welterweight and Light Heavy weight categories.

Nigeria is to field four male and four female boxers in the different weight categories at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia.