9 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The SA Mining Industry Can Do Much More Than Merely Survive

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Michael Morris

On the strength of his pro-investment approach, Cyril Ramaphosa's elevation is being viewed with hope - and it comes at a propitious time.

Of all the country's politicians, one stands out as having probably the most intimate knowledge of mining, a vital sector of the South African economy, but one that continues to endure damaging political hostility.

Cyril Ramaphosa is that man, and many - in mining and beyond - are pinning their hopes on him.

As Institute of Race Relations policy fellow John Kane-Berman writes in the IRR's latest @Liberty report, Mining and People: The Impact of Mining on the South African Economy and Living Standards, Ramaphosa not only "cut his teeth as a trade unionist" in the industry but is today a critical figure for a sector desperately in need of an ally.

Cautiously optimistic sentiments emerging from the 24th annual Mining Indaba in Cape Town this week reflect the hope that, at last, this foundational industry of South Africa's international economic standing will find a partner, not an opponent, in government.

Mining, Kane-Berman says, is "well positioned for a new lease of life" - but "without an absolutely fundamental improvement in the policy environment...

South Africa

Brave Conversations Needed About LGBTQI+ Muslims

For me and other progressive Muslims, excluding LGBTQI+ persons from the faith goes against another deeply embedded part… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.