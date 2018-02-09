Uganda: Suspected Thugs Break Into Offices of Rights Activists, Injure Two Guards

Offices of Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum in Namirembe, Kampala were last night attacked by suspected thugs who left two security guards injured.

According to the organisation's deputy executive director, Mr Anthony Mutimba, the two guards were badly injured during the scuffle with the suspected thugs and are admitted at Nsambya hospital.

"One of the guards has a fractured skull," he said.

Mr Mutimba says the motive of the suspected thugs is unknown since nothing was stolen from their offices.

"We suspect the attempted robbery is closely linked to the first attack where the thieves broke into the executive director's office to steal some documents," he added.

The offices were first attacked in May 2016. One of the security guards was killed in the attack and according to Mr Mutimba, police have never given them a report on their investigations nor have the suspects been brought to book.