Liberian Senate Confirms 35 of Presidential 83 Nominees

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate says it has confirmed 35 presidential nominees for their various offices, noting that the respective committees are working aggressively to have the government in shape.

The Pro-Tempore of the Senate, Senator Albert Chie made the disclosure at a press briefing where he also warned nominees from taking office before their confirmation.

"All those who have not been confirmed are advised not to conduct the business of government either in their offices or outside their offices," Chie cautioned.

"Confirmation hearings are taking place now; there is an urgency to have the government in place and at the same time, there is a need to vet the nominees properly," he said.

Senator Chie could not disclose reasons for the President's withdrawal of Charles Gibson's nomination as Justice Minister, but said it was the prerogative of the President as spelled out by the Constitution.

Of the 83 nominees, there has been only one withdrawn with several criticisms about some of the President's choice for positions of trust.

Series of issues on ethical transgression reported by the media on Cllr. Charles Gibson when he was nominated as Justice Minister/Attorney General is believed to have forced President George Manneh Weah to rescind his preferment.

The President withdrew the nomination after a prolonged confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Cllr. Gibson was nominated on January 22 immediately after President Weah took his oath of office.

He's on record for misappropriating US$25,322.00 from a client, which led to his two-month suspension from the direct and indirect practice of law by the Supreme Court in the bailiwick of Liberia.

Senator Chie said the Senate is debating provisions of the Constitution relating to President Weah's call for dual citizenship and land ownership for people of non negro descent.