Liberia: President Weah Commends Health Workers Association for Their Sacrifices

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has met with a delegation of the Health Workers Association of Liberia.

The meeting, which took place under a friendly atmosphere, was held on Thursday, February 8, 2018 in the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader commended the Health Workers for their commitment and sacrifices to the nation and assured them of his continued support aimed at revamping the health sector.

President Weah said he was appalled by the existing condition of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital and promised to work towards transforming the facility.

President Weah informed the Health Workers Association that his call on them was to assess challenges confronting the sector in order to forge a partnership to enhance the sector.

For their part, the Association, through its spokesperson applauded President Weah for extending an invitation to the Health Workers.

They said this is the first time in the history of Liberia for a sitting president to call upon the health workers to listen to them on issues affecting the health sector in an effort to address occasioning challenges.

Amongst issues confronting the health sectors, they noted the need for effective ambulance service; adequate drugs supply in a timely manner; the welfare of the health workers; the refusal of the Ministry of Labor to grant them a Certificate of Recognition; inadequate salary for health workers; and lack of insurance as well as non-existence of decent work Act. They also appealed for specialized training for doctors and nurses.

The meeting was attended by Hon. Nathaniel Farlo McGill, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Minister Samuel Tweah, Minister of Finance & Development Planning, Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh, Commerce Minister-designate, Dr. Francis Kateh, Deputy Minister of Health /Chief Medical Officer of the Republic of Liberia, and Dr. John Mulbah, Chairman, Liberia Medical and Dental Council.