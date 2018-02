US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will pay a visit to Egypt next week to discuss booting the bilateral relations and partnership, US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said Thursday.

Tillerson is expected to meet senior Egyptian officials to review enhancing the US-Egyptian partnership and coordination on regional issues.

Tillerson's visit to Egypt comes as part a Middle East tour, which is scheduled to take him to Amman, Ankara, Beirut, and Kuwait on February 11-16, Nauert added.