Monrovia — In less than a week the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice has jailed two men charged with rape and will remain detain until prosecution.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2018 Varney Swaray the first of two men, a resident of Paco Island in Congo Town outside Monrovia, was ordered detained at the Monrovia Central Prison by the Monrovia City Court on charge of statutory rape.

Swaray, 42, admitted raping his 13 year-old step daughter (name-withheld) and told the Police during investigation that the girl knew about sex prior to having an affair with her.

"This girl and myself had sex but she knew about man business before we have sex," the Police statement quoted defendant Swaray as saying.

Also, on Thursday, February 8, 2018 the court again jailed a second man, Christopher Worjloh, a resident of 2nd Street in Sinkor.

Worjloh was arrested by the Police on January 18, 2018 and turned over to the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police (LNP) based on complaints filed by two boys (names withheld) claiming that Worjloh allegedly sodomized them.

The victims had told the Police that they were separately connected to the defendant (Worjloh) by a lady (name not disclosed) on the social media/face-book who at that time bear the name Wesseh.

Explaining their ordeal to the Police, the two boys stated that they were separately invited by the defendant at his 2nd Street residence, where he forced them to suck his private parts and photographed them.

One of the victims stated that the defendant sexed him in his anus when he was invited to his Saye Town residence.

The Police said during investigation with defendant Worjloh in the presence of one of his family members named James H.B. Roberts he categorically denied the allegation.

However, the Police further that during its investigation conducted through interview with the defendant, complainant and other witnesses, it established that the defendant is a resident of 3rd Street, Saye Town, and lived in a house that belongs to James H. B. Roberts and that the statements made by the victims and that of the witnesses corroborated as it relates to the allegation levied against the defendant.

"The description of the crime scene given by the victims about defendant Christopher Worjloh room matches that which was observed by the Police and photographed and that the victim accusation against the defendant is consistent," said the Police.

Also, the Police stated that during its investigation it was established that the defendant and victims are connected on Facebook and had numerous communication via the messenger app, while the defendant allegedly admitted that he gave one of the victims US$5.00 and LD$100 as alleged by one of the victims.

According to the Police the medical report from the Star of the Sea One Stop Center given to the investigation by the victims dated on January 15, 2018, one of the victims anus was observed to be discolor, anus muscle lose, anus has pain on touch, while the other victim had anus muscle closed and firm, penis sour and itching and sore on the gum.

"In view of the facts and pieces of evidence gathered, the direct and consistent allegation levied against defendant Christopher Worjloh by the victims, the medical report, findings, witnesses' testimonies crime scene establishment, investigation has seen defendant Worjloh culpable of rape in violation of Chapter 14 Sub Chapter D. Section 14.70 of the Rape Law" said the Police.