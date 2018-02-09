9 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Discusses Joint Cooperation With His Cypriot Counterpart

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi phoned Thursday his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades to discuss prospects of joint cooperation.

Both presidents also reviewed the follow up on the implementation of projects according to the agreements reached whether at the bilateral level or within the mechanism of tripartite cooperation with Greece.

Spokesman for the Presidency Bassam Rady said that Sisi congratulated his Cypriot counterpart on getting re-elected, expressing his best wishes to him and the Cypriot people.

For his part, Anastasiades thanked Sisi and commended the excellent relations between both sides, expressing his country's aspiration to continue opening new prospects of cooperation with Egypt, taking into consideration the best interests of both nations.

