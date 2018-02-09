Egypt: Antiquities Ministry Denies Claims Over Discovering Hole Near Tutankhamun Tomb

The Antiquities Ministry did not receive any reports concerning a 15-meters hole near the tomb of Tutankhamun during the work of an exploration mission in Luxor city, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mustafa Waziri said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Director of the Department of Foreign Missions Mohamed Ismail said he received on Wednesday the head of the exploration mission working at the tomb of Tutankhamun who asserted that his team cannot expect the results of the operation before an appropriate duration to study the situation.

He also denied all claims published by the media concerning reaching a new archaeological discovery in the area.